COSTA MESA (CBSLA) – A man was shot and killed by police Friday in Costa Mesa after he backed over his companions and drove the car towards officers, authorities said.
The incident was reported around 10 a.m. when Costa Mesa PD was conducting an enforcement operation at La Quinta Inn when they encountered three people in a car.
Two were removed from the vehicle and arrested when police say the driver then started up the car and hit the two people who were taken out of the car.
When the suspect drove the car toward officers, an officer-involved shooting occurred.
“I could hear a lady screaming and yelling, and she was running,” said one witness.
The suspect later died, according to CBSLA’s Michele Gile.
Traffic along Pacific Coast Highway and Newport Coast was shut down due to police activity.