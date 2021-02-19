LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Construction work will temporarily close the 5 Freeway in both directions in the Norwalk area starting this weekend.
Roads will be closed between the 605 Freeway and Norwalk Boulevard between 11 p.m. or midnight and 5 a.m. Feb. 21 through March 4, according to Caltrans.
Crews will work "to grind, stripe and shift traffic lanes" during the shutdowns, Caltrans said.
Drivers are advised to use an alternate route on the southbound 5 to the 710 Freeway, then east on Artesia Boulevard and back onto the 5. Those traveling north would reverse the order.
Drivers going southbound on the 5 freeway could also exit at the 605, then take Imperial Highway east back to the 5. Those traveling north could exit at Norwalk Boulevard, turn left onto Imperial Highway, then take the 605 to the 5.
