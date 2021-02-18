ONTARIO (CBSLA) – Firefighters were battling a large mulch fire which erupted in Ontario early Thursday morning amid gusty Santa Ana winds.
The fire broke out in the area of Euclid and Chino avenues at 1:20 a.m., according to an Ontario Fire Department Battalion Chief Scot Roeber.
Crews arrived on scene to find several 20- to 25-foot-high mulch piles ablaze, Roeber said. The fire quickly grew, sending flames and smoke billowing hundreds of feet into the air. The exact size of the fire was not confirmed.
There were some outbuildings threatened, but no structures had been lost.
Smoke from the blaze was traveling in a southwest direction towards Chino. Residents were advised to keep windows closed.
The Rancho Cucamonga Fire Department and the San Bernardino County Fire Department had both sent crews to assist in battling the blaze.