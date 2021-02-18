LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A pursuit of a reckless driving suspect that began Thursday in the Echo Park area ended when a California Highway Patrol cruiser crashed into the vehicle, removing the driver from inside and taking him into custody.
According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the pursuit began at about 9:10 p.m. near Montana Street and Glendale Boulevard. The driver led authorities on multiple freeways and throughout residential streets near downtown Los Angeles.
The pursuit appeared to come to an end at about 9:50 p.m. at the intersection of Division Street and San Fernando Road in Glassell Park when multiple LAPD cruisers stopped behind the vehicle at a red light turned around and drove away. LAPD said the commander had directed the units to terminate the pursuit.
Shortly after, CHP officers picked up the pursuit and began chasing the vehicle and the 134 Freeway. The driver then exited at Figueroa Street and pulled into a gas station parking lot.
The driver was handcuffed and taken into custody.
