By CBSLA Staff
Filed Under:KCAL 9, Los Angeles News, Malibu

MALIBU (CBSLA) – One person was killed in a car fire in Malibu early Thursday morning.

Just before 12:30 a.m., emergency dispatchers received a report of a person trapped in a burning car on Topanga Canyon Boulevard, just north of Pacific Coast Highway, according to California Highway Patrol.

CHP officers and Los Angeles County firefighters responded to find a female victim and sole occupant trapped in a burning Toyota Camry.

She died on scene, CHP reports. She was not identified.

The cause and circumstances of the fire are under investigation.