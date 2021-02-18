MALIBU (CBSLA) – One person was killed in a car fire in Malibu early Thursday morning.
Just before 12:30 a.m., emergency dispatchers received a report of a person trapped in a burning car on Topanga Canyon Boulevard, just north of Pacific Coast Highway, according to California Highway Patrol.
CHP officers and Los Angeles County firefighters responded to find a female victim and sole occupant trapped in a burning Toyota Camry.
She died on scene, CHP reports. She was not identified.
The cause and circumstances of the fire are under investigation.