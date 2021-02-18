LAKE ELSINORE (CBSLA) — Local Mexican food chain is opening a new location in Lake Elsinore, but with changes to adapt to the ongoing pandemic.
Miguel's Jr. has closed its hot sauce bars and beverage stations at all its current locations throughout the Inland Empire and Orange County due to the coronavirus pandemic. But they're going a step further for its newest restaurant, set to open soon in Lake Elsinore.
The new location added contactless checkout, more parking spaces for walk-up deliveries, and half the usual indoor seating, down to an occupancy of 35 from 70.
"I think what it taught us as a business owner is, you have to pivot, adapt to the market," Miguel's Restaurants CEO Javier Vasquez said. "And we have to keep our employees safe and our customers safe."
Miguel’s Jr.’s Lake Elsinore location is scheduled to open next month.