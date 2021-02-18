LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura counties all reported additional deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus Thursday.
Riverside County health officials reported 137 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and 22 additional fatalities, bringing countywide totals to 287,200 cases and 3,599 deaths. Of those who contracted the illness, 257,273 had recovered.
There were 535 coronavirus patients hospitalized Thursday, 172 of whom were being treated in intensive care units — both decreases from Wednesday.
As of Wednesday, Riverside County reported that it had administered 374,567 COVID-19 vaccine doses.
San Bernardino County health officials reported 620 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and 35 additional fatalities, bringing countywide totals to 283,356 cases and 2,492 deaths. Of those who contracted the illness, 277,725 had recovered.
There were 556 COVID-19 patients hospitalized Thursday, 143 of whom were being treated in intensive care units — both decreases from Wednesday.
As of Thursday, San Bernardino County reported that it had administered 279,928 COVID-19 vaccine doses, including 132,179 first doses and 74,216 second doses to county residents.
Ventura County health officials reported 197 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and eight additional fatalities, bringing countywide totals to 76,093 cases and 775 deaths. Of those who contracted the illness, 73,746 had recovered.
There were 172 coronavirus patients hospitalized Thursday, 38 of whom were being treated in intensive care units — both decreases from Wednesday.
As of Wednesday, Ventura County reported that it had administered 134,058 COVID-19 vaccine doses: 99,156 first doses and 34,902 second doses.
As of Thursday evening, 2,391,243 Riverside County residents, 2,385,444 San Bernardino County residents and 1,082,214 Ventura County residents had been tested for COVID-19.