WEST LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Loved ones of a 32-year-old woman killed in a violent crash gathered Thursday and lit candles in her memory.
"The child had a heart of gold, never hurt anybody, did everything right," Isaac Cardona, the victim's stepfather, said.
Family members said Monique Munoz was a shining light in their lives, but hers was cut tragically cut short after she was hit and killed on her way home from work by another driver who family members said was speeding.
“Kids racing down the street in a Lamborghini, 17 years old in a Lamborghini doing 120 miles per hour, hits and kills her,” Cardona said. “Senseless.”
Police were called to the intersection of Olympic Boulevard and Overland Avenue just after 5 p.m. Wednesday when a teenage male behind the wheel of a Lamborghini collided with Munoz, who was driving a silver Lexus.
Munoz died at the scene. The other driver was taken to the hospital with head injuries.
Relatives said Munoz worked as a receptionist and aspired to go to law school.
A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the family cover funeral and other expenses.
Cardona said the family would not stop speaking out until the driver he believes is responsible is held accountable.
"I want him prosecuted to the full extent of the law," he said.
Authorities said the driver has not been arrested.