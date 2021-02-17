NORTHRIDGE (CBSLA) – Police Wednesday released surveillance footage and asked for the public’s help in identifying a man wanted for shooting a person in the chest during an attempted carjacking.
Officers were called about 4:35 p.m. February 2 to the 8500 block of Reseda Boulevard in Northridge on a report of shots fired and found the unnamed victim, who was hospitalized in stable condition, police said.
The suspect was described by police as 25 to 30 years old, 5 feet tall and 160 pounds, with black hair. He was wearing a plaid long-sleeve brown shirt, dark pants, and black shoes that day.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detective D. Tumbleson with the Devonshire Division at 818-832-0609.
