By CBSLA Staff
ANAHEIM (CBSLA) — A motorcyclist was taken into custody Wednesday night after leading California Highway Patrol officers on a pursuit through Los Angeles County and into Orange County.

A motorcyclist wanted on suspicion of racing was taken into custody Wednesday after a pursuit ended in Anaheim. (CBSLA)

According to CHP, the pursuit started in the Woodland Hills area when a group of 15 motorcyclists appeared to be racing at triple-digit speeds.

The motorcyclists scattered, but CHP officers were able to keep up with one after initially losing the bike near the 101 and 405 Freeway split.

Officers said at one point, the motorcyclist was traveling more than 130 miles per hour through the San Fernando Valley into Boyle Heights and eventually Orange County

The pursuit came to an end in Anaheim when the motorcyclist stopped and surrendered.