AZUSA (CBSLA) — The Azusa Pacific University campus was evacuated Wednesday evening after a bomb threat was made via telephone.
(2 of 2) If you are at or near the Azusa campuses, please follow all directions provided by APD and Campus Safety. Thank you for your cooperation.
Students living on campus were asked to shelter in place while the investigation was ongoing.
**APU Emergency Update** Students living on campus are asked to shelter in place in their living unit. All other students and employees are to follow instructions from law enforcement.
