APPLE VALLEY (CBSLA) — A COVID-19 vaccination clinic has opened in Apple Valley, to the relief of residents in the remote high-desert areas.

Fifteen hundred people booked appointments online to be among the first to receive the first of the two-dose vaccination at Our Lady of the Desert Catholic Church in Apple Valley on Tuesday. The clinic was being operated by Providence St. Mary Medical Center.

“I feel very fortunate to get it at this time,” 80-year-old Enos Morton said. “It’s something that we must have, and we were very, very lucky because there were only a few positions open and we got it.”

The site is taking appointments for people 65 and older, and those who work in healthcare. To sign up for an appointment, or to receive alerts for when they become available, visit sbcovid19.com.