GARDEN GROVE (CBSLA) – A 22-year-old man was killed and two others were hurt when the Corvette he was riding in was involved in a crash late Monday night in Garden Grove.
The crash occurred at 10:18 p.m. at West Street and Dunklee Lane.
Witnesses told Garden Grove police that a Chevrolet Corvette veered into oncoming traffic and slammed into a Buick SUV on West Street.
A man who was sitting in the front passenger seat of the Corvette was rushed to UC Irvine Medical Center, where he died. His name was not released.
Orange County Fire Authority crews also rushed the two drivers to a hospital with serious injuries, the Orange County Register reported.
Police are investigating whether drugs or alcohol played a role in the wreck.