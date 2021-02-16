DEL REY (CBSLA) — A police pursuit of an allegedly stolen vehicle ended Tuesday evening with the driver in custody.
The pursuit began at about 5:35 p.m. in the 5900 block of La Tijera Boulevard, near Slauson Avenue, when the driver of a white vehicle that had been reported stolen fled from officers, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.RELATED: Trump Unloads On 'Dour, Sullen And Unsmiling' McConnell
The suspect drove erratically on the 10 and 405 Freeways and through several neighborhoods, at times running red lights and coming close to hitting other cars.RELATED: Riverside County Nears 290K Total COVID-19 Cases, Ventura Hits 75K
But the most dramatic moment came after the driver bailed out of the van on foot and ran into oncoming traffic on the Marina Freeway before running into a grassy area where he was taken into custody by police.MORE: FBI Arrests Costa Mesa Man Christian Secor Charged In US Capitol Riot
(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)