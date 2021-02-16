PALMDALE (CBSLA) — Former Palmdale Mayor Jim Ledford pleaded on Tuesday not guilty to five felony counts.
The 67-year-old is accused of illegally receiving more than $60,000 a year from consultants through shell companies, and failing to disclose the income.
He was charged in June 2017 with one count each o conspiracy to commit a crime and conflict of interest and three counts of
perjury by declaration.
In May 2017, investigators raided Ledford’s office and home.
In May 2017, investigators raided Ledford's office and home.
Ledford is due in court again this April.
If convicted on the charges, he faces more than four years in prison, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said.
Ledford served 13 terms as mayor of Palmdale and was last elected to the post in 2016, and he ran again in 2018, but lost to current Palmdale mayor Steve Hofbauer.
