Kobe Bryant, Mookie Betts Rise Above Downtown LA In New MuralThe new mural by artist Brian Peterson was unveiled Sunday. It features the late Lakers superstar about to make his signature backwards dunk on one side, and the current Dodgers star on the other, leaping high make a big catch.

Anthony Davis May Be Out 3 Weeks After Re-Aggravating Achilles InjuryThe Lakers are expected to be cautious with Davis, who was hurt in the second quarter of Sunday night’s game against the Denver Nuggets. He had already missed two games with an Achilles injury in the same leg this season.

Morris Comes Up Big In Clippers' 125-118 Win Over HeatMarcus Morris had season highs of 32 points and six 3-pointers, and the Los Angeles Clippers beat the Miami Heat 125-118 on Monday night for their fourth straight victory.