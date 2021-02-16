COSTA MESA (CBSLA) — Federal officials on Tuesday made an arrest in Costa Mesa of a man accused in the attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.
Around 6 a.m. Tuesday, officials swarmed a residential area to find 22-year-old Christian Secor, who was arrested for his alleged role at the Capitol.
“I just woke up to the lights flashing. I thought something was going on there. I could hear them say come out, come out. I thought they were evacuating us,” said neighbor Elsa Castillo.
Castillo described Secor as usually quiet and studious and said she didn’t expect him to be involved in the activities at the Capitol riot.
Secor is facing five different federal charges including assaulting, resisting or impeding officers, civil disorder and obstructing an official proceeding.
“I think that wrong is wrong and I think regardless of what political side you’re on… wrong is wrong,” one neighbor said. “When you’re doing destructive things, I think both sides need to be held accountable.”