MONTEBELLO (CBSLA) — A woman was taken into custody over the weekend after allegedly leading police on a chase and a standoff.
The pursuit started in the San Marino area Saturday night and ended at Beverly Hospital in Montebello.RELATED: Gusty Winds Possible Monday Across Southland
At that point, police say the suspect then held officers at bay directly outside the emergency room entrance.RELATED: Pat Russell, First Woman To Serve As LA City Council President, Dies at 97
After 20 minutes, police arrested the woman. She had been wanted on suspicion of evading police in another case.MORE: Pasadena Boy, 10, Shot, Critically Wounded While Playing In Yard
No further details were immediately available.