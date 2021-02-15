LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles Police Department is searching for two men who are suspects in a series of armed robberies along Melrose Avenue.

Police said the suspects appear to be targeting shoppers and patrons dining along Melrose Avenue, who are wearing high-end jewelry.

There have been seven armed robberies involving stolen Rolex watches since Jan. 30 in the Wilshire area, according to the LAPD.

“Many of these robberies are taking place during daytime hours,” LAPD said in a news release.

In the above video, the suspects were caught on camera on Jan. 30 as they took a man’s Rolex near Melrose in the 700 block of North Vista Street around 4 p.m., the police department said.

The suspects were described as two Black men between 20 and 30 years old.

They’ve used several different vehicles in the attacks, which police said they typically carry out by waiting until the victims are isolated and walking to their vehicles.

Anyone with information on these crimes is urged to call Robbery Detective S. Villatoro at 213-922-8217. After hours, calls can be directed to 1-877-527-3247. Anonymous tipsters can also call 800-222-8477 or go to lacrimestoppers.org.