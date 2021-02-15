LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Social media network Parler, which had been offline for nearly a month following backlash over allegedly promoting violent language around the time of the U.S. Capitol riot, was back online as of Monday.

Data from the website showed that it is connected to a Cleveland, Ohio firm called CloudRoute and Los Angeles web hosting company SkySilk Cloud.

An account apparently belonging to SkySilk Cloud released a statement on Twitter, saying “much of the online community is aware” of its partnership with Parler and that it “does not advocate nor condone hate.”

Parler was struggling to find its way back to the internet after being cut off by Amazon, Google and Apple, which stopped hosting Parler’s website on its computer servers and removed the application from its app stores.

The website and app had drawn millions of supporters of former President Donald Trump and also became popular among other right-wing voices, despite being labeled as a nonpartisan social network.

The website briefly had some technical difficulties on Monday, displaying a message saying that, “Now seems like the right time to remind you all — both lovers and haters — why we started this platform. We believe privacy is paramount and free speech essential, especially on social media. Our aim has always been to provide a nonpartisan public square where individuals can enjoy and exercise their rights to both.”

“We will resolve any challenge before us and plan to welcome all of you back soon. We will not let civil discourse perish!”