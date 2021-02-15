LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health Monday reported 1,869 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and 29 deaths, bringing countywide totals to 1,168,358 cases and 19,095 deaths.

Of the 29 new deaths reported today, 10 people who died were over the age of 80, nine people were between the ages of 65 and 79 and eight people were between the ages of 50 and 64. The city of Pasadena reported two deaths.

Health officials said the lower number of cases and deaths might reflect delays over the weekend and the Presidents’ Day holiday.

“On this Presidents’ Day, we remember the many hardships our country has overcome together; we are in the midst of one of these tremendous challenges,” Dr. Barbara Ferrer, county public health director, said. “Through collaborative work and individual actions, we continue our recovery journey and end the devastating impact of COVID-19.”

Monday’s daily test positivity rate was 5.2% — down from 14.3% one month ago — and there were 3,092 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, 30% of whom were being treated in intensive care units. Hospitalizations have dropped 60% since Jan. 15.

And while key COVID-19 indicators have continued to decline over the past few weeks, Public Health warned that the virus was “still very much present and circulating widely,” and urged residents to continue wearing face coverings, washing their hands and keeping their distance from people they do not live with.

“We urge everyone to remain vigilant and take the necessary safety precautions: stay home whenever possible, wear a mask and stay a safe distance from others when you must leave your home,” Ferrer said. “This upcoming week, there will be more sites across the county offering first and second dose vaccination appointments for residents 65 and older and healthcare workers.”

With testing results available for more than 5,701,000 people, the county’s overall positivity rate was holding steady at 19%.