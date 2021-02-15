Garbage Truck Driver Arrested In Connection With Deadly 2019 Sandalwood Fire An arrest has been made in the deadly 2019 Sandalwood Fire, which burned more than 1,000 acres in Riverside County, Cal Fire Riverside announced Monday.

Residents Moving Out Of Los Angeles Metro Area To Inland Empire, Causing Rents To SkyrocketThere has been a movement of residents from Los Angeles Metro to the Inland Empire so people can get more bang for their buck, but because of this trend, rents are drastically rising in the I.E.