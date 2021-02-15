SAN BERNARDINO (CBSLA) — San Bernardino County Monday reported 325 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and 26 deaths, bringing countywide totals to 282,494 cases and 2,418 deaths.
County officials also reported 572 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized Monday, 153 of whom were being treated in intensive care units — both decreases from Friday. Of those who contracted the illness, 276,233 had recovered.
The California Department of Public Health reported that San Bernardino County had administered 255,000 COVID-19 vaccines.
With 2,368,354 residents tested for COVID-19, the county's overall positivity rate was 11.9%. As of Feb. 9, the county's seven-day average positivity rate was 10.6%, according to the state.
Neither Riverside nor Ventura counties reported updated COVID-19 numbers due to the Presidents’ Day holiday.