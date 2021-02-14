SAN BERNARDINO (CBSLA) — Authorities on Sunday announced the arrest of an assistant principal who stands accused of continuous sexual abuse of a minor, among another charge.
Matthew Johnson, 42, of Apple Valley was arrested and also booked on suspicion of lewd and lascivious acts with a child under 14. Johnson serves as an assistant principal of Oak Hills High School.
His arrest follows a report by a 10-year-old female victim who disclosed that she was sexually abused, authorities said.
His arrest follows a report by a 10-year-old female victim who disclosed that she was sexually abused, authorities said.

"Following an extensive investigation, CAC detectives discovered the crime occurred multiple times when the victim was seven and eight-years-old," the San Bernardino County Sheriff-Coroner Department said in a news release.
According to authorities, detectives have not found any evidence that Johnson has been inappropriate with any of the students at his school.
Johnson was arrested and booked without bail.
Anyone with more information about this case was asked to call Deputy Vanayes Quezada of the Specialized Investigations Division, Crimes Against Children Detail at (909) 387-3615.