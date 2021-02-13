SAN MARINO (CBSLA) – A pursuit initiated by San Marino police has ended in a standoff outside the emergency room at Beverly Hospital, 309 W. Beverly Blvd., in Montebello.
It started around 7:30 p.m. Saturday in San Marino, south of Pasadena. Police chased the suspect to the parking lot of the hospital and were in a standoff as of 8:30 p.m.
It is unclear if the driver has a weapon.
The standoff ended around 8:40 p.m., police said.
(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.)