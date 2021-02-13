SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — Orange County reported a new 1,145 COVID-19 cases on Saturday.
An additional 51 deaths were also reported.RELATED: High Wind Warning In Effect For Parts Of LA, Riverside And Ventura County
The numbers reflect two days of testing since officials did not report statistics on Friday due to the Presidents Day weekend.
As of Saturday, the county has reported a total of 242,144 cases and 3,544 fatalities.
RELATED: COVID Vaccinations For People With Disabilities, Compromised Immune Systems To Begin March 15RELATED: Pasadena NAACP Opens Targeted COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic
Hospitalizations decreased from 965 on Thursday to 839 on Saturday. The number of patients in ICU beds also dropped from 298 to 270.
The adjusted ICU bed capacity slightly increased on Thursday from zero to 0.6%.
“The big thing we’re waiting for is what Super Bowl gatherings did to us,” Orange County Supervisor Doug Chaffee said late this week. “We won’t know that until midway next week. Otherwise, if this good news keeps happening, we might make some move out of the purple tier (soon).”MORE: 78-Year-Old SoCal Woman Dies After Receiving First Dose of COVID Vaccine
(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)