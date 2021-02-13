LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Former President Donald Trump was found not guilty of inciting the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. With a vote of 57-43, U.S. Senators acquitted Trump in a historic second impeachment trial.

Trump called it “another phase of the greatest witch hunt in the history of our country.”

“Unfortunately it seems increasingly the most important thing to think about when we’re thinking about impeachment trials is the political affiliation of the members of the senate,” said Jessica Levinson, a Loyola Law professor, and political analyst

Other analysts said they do not believe Trump was surprised by the outcome of the vote

“There’s a reason Donald Trump went golfing in the middle of the process because there was nothing he had to fear,” said Political Strategist Luis Alvarado.