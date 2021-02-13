SANTA MONICA (CBSLA) – A driver suspected of being under the influence crashed Friday night, injuring customers eating outside at a popular cafe, sending one person to the hospital.
By Saturday evening, there was no curbside dining at Urth Caffe in Santa Monica. Police said Piper Pollard, 21, of the Pacific Palisades has been arrested for felony D.U.I. for her involvement in the crash.
Detectives said it appeared Pollard was driving northbound on Main Street around 8 p.m. Friday when she struck a portion of a concrete barrier surrounding the extended dining area.
"I heard a boom and I turned around and it was just pandemonium," said Eddie Who Ford, a witness. "It just appeared to be that somebody was not paying attention and just really recklessly ran into the pillar."
Another witness described a chaotic scene after the pillar fell onto a diner’s leg. Fellow customers ran to lift the barrier off the young man and firefighters arrived within minutes to help.
"It was two ambulances that showed up," added Ford. "Thank God it wasn't the coroner coming. I was thinking it could be."
The person taken to the hospital had moderate injuries and is expected to survive.