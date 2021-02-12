WEST HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) – Authorities believe a man who was found dead on a West Hollywood street early Friday morning was likely the victim of a violent assault.

At around 12:30 a.m. Friday, Los Angeles police officers who were on patrol in the area were flagged down to the victim in the 8500 block of Melrose Avenue.

The victim, a man in his 50s, died at the scene, according to the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department. He was not identified.

At the same time that LAPD officers had discovered the victim, L.A. County Sheriff’s deputies had also been called to a fight near a bar at the corner of La Cienega Boulevard and Melrose Avenue.

Deputies learned that some patrons from the bar had gotten into a fight outside the bar that may have involved the victim. It appears the victim may have been repeatedly stomped or kicked in the head, a sheriff’s department spokesperson said.

No arrests have been made. The suspects were only described as a Hispanic woman and a Black man.

Sheriff’s detectives are canvassing the area for security video and possible cell phone video that could aid in the investigation.