SAN BERNARDINO (CBSLA) — Demolition has begun on the iconic Mount Vernon Avenue Bridge in San Bernardino.

The 86-year-old bridge had been in need of desperate improvements and has been closed to traffic twice in the past 15 years for critical reports. Temporary supports were installed on the bridge in 2004, but even then, buses and trailer trucks were no longer using it in recent years.

The bridge, which has been closed to all traffic since December, is now being dismantled to make way for a new one. Crews have been on the scene this week breaking up concrete and cutting rebar from the bridge, which was built in 1934.

Construction on the new bridge will begin next year, and it’s expected to be finished by 2024.