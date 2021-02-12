INGLEWOOD (CBSLA) — Vaccine distributions were running much smoother at the Forum Friday as Los Angeles County tried to administer as many vaccines as possible.

But with limited supply and confusion over who has what available, it’s been a tough week for some people looking for doses.

“I got my second shot,” said resident Michael Harper. “Hopefully this thing will be over soon.”

On Thursday, the site seemed to come to a halt when people showed up without appointments causing a major slow-down in vaccination efforts.

L.A. County firefighter Fabian Herrera said more than 1000 people showed up for vaccines without an appointment, increasing wait times to almost three hours.

“We had an influx of people who were not due here for that second dose,” Herrera said.

He said the problem happened as word spread of a vaccine shortage and many panicked.

“They think they’re not able to get their second dose so we just had an increase of people trying to make sure we weren’t going to close the doors on them but we gave a second to everyone who got in the line,” he said.

The city of Los Angeles closed its mega site at Dodger Stadium Friday because it simply ran out of vaccine doses. The county-run mega-sites are administering second doses only because they received less of a shipment.

“We share their frustration were all frustrated,” said Dr. Paul Simon with the L.A. County Health Department

Simon said they will return to giving first doses next week but only in the hardest-hit communities, and in underserved neighborhoods.

“Reaching people that have few resources to otherwise get the vaccine is a priority for us. Whether because of reduced mobility or because they have transportation limitations,” he said.

As for those due for their second dose, the county acknowledges that there was a technical issue where many due for a second dose did not receive an email to schedule a second appointment.

Because of the issue, those who are due for a second dose can show up without an appointment but must go back to the same location they received their first dose because all county sites don’t have the same vaccine.

“You may show up on the date you are due for your second vaccination,” said Herrera. “Bring your ID and bring proof that you received that first dose of Pfizer and we will accommodate you.”

The Forum site s administering the Pfizer vaccine for second doses only to about 2,000 people every day. It’s open seven days a week from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.