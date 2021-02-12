CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff
Filed Under:Abraham Lincoln, KCAL 9, Presidents Day, Presidents Day Weekend

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — State and local government offices and courts will be closed Friday for President Abraham Lincoln’s birthday.

Mail delivery, however, will continue because the former president’s birthday is not a federal holiday.

RELATED: Interactive Map Tracks Status Of School Reopenings Across California

California is one of eight states that celebrates the day as a holiday, marking the anniversary of the 16th president’s birth on Feb. 12, 1809.

RELATED: Man Beaten To Death On West Hollywood Street, Suspects At Large

Presidents Day, which honors George Washington’s birthday, is a federal holiday and will be celebrated Monday.

The term Presidents Day began being popularized in the 1980s when retailers combined sales formerly held in conjunction with Washington’s and Lincoln’s birthdays.

MORE: Longtime Glendale Private School Teacher Accused Of Molesting Students

(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)