LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — State and local government offices and courts will be closed Friday for President Abraham Lincoln’s birthday.
Mail delivery, however, will continue because the former president’s birthday is not a federal holiday.RELATED: Interactive Map Tracks Status Of School Reopenings Across California
California is one of eight states that celebrates the day as a holiday, marking the anniversary of the 16th president’s birth on Feb. 12, 1809.RELATED: Man Beaten To Death On West Hollywood Street, Suspects At Large
Presidents Day, which honors George Washington’s birthday, is a federal holiday and will be celebrated Monday.
The term Presidents Day began being popularized in the 1980s when retailers combined sales formerly held in conjunction with Washington’s and Lincoln’s birthdays.MORE: Longtime Glendale Private School Teacher Accused Of Molesting Students
(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)