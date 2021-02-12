LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – It was perhaps the best $10,000 Aaron Epstein ever spent.
The North Hollywood senior dropped that much cash on a Wall Street Journal ad after growing increasingly frustrated with AT&T internet speeds, and in response, Epstein says he received a personal phone call from CEO John Stankey.
“My wife Anne came up to me while I was on the computer saying that Mr. John [Stankey]
of AT&T was on her cell phone and wanted to talk with me,” Epstein, 90, told CBSLA’s Sara Donchey via email.
There was no immediate confirmation of the phone call to Epstein.
In a statement, AT&T confirmed they completed a planned expansion of the telecom’s fiber network as part of an effort to bring AT&T Fiber to an additional 2 million residential locations this year.
Epstein added that while the company already planned to upgrade his neighborhood, “the ad punched my upgrade to happen immediately.”