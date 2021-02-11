LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura counties both reported additional deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus Thursday.
Riverside County health officials reported 646 newly confirmed cases and 23 additional fatalities, bringing countywide totals to 284,814 cases and 3,477 deaths. Of those who contracted the illness, 243,607 had recovered.RELATED: Be Mine: Cabazon Dinosaurs Get Valentine's Makeover
There were 687 coronavirus patients hospitalized Thursday, 194 of whom were being treated in intensive care units — a decline in total hospitalizations, but a slight uptick in ICU admissions from Wednesday.
San Bernardino County health officials reported 395 newly confirmed cases and 59 additional fatalities, bringing countywide totals to 280,068 cases and 2,243 deaths. Of those who contracted the illness, 273,346 had recovered.
There were 738 coronavirus patients hospitalized Thursday, 187 of whom were being treated in intensive care units — both decreases from Tuesday.RELATED: Walk of Fame Stars Honoring 'Love Story' Actors, Ali MacGraw, Ryan O'Neal To Be Unveiled
As of Wednesday, San Bernardino County said 107,175 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine had been allocated for first doses and 62,200 for second doses.
Ventura County health officials reported 169 newly confirmed cases and 18 additional fatalities, bringing countywide totals to 74,218 cases and 714 deaths. Of those who contracted the illness, 71,290 had recovered.
There were 237 coronavirus patients hospitalized Thursday, 60 of whom were being treated in intensive care units — a decline in total hospitalizations, but a slight uptick in ICU admissions from Wednesday.MORE: LA County Adds 3,489 New COVID-19 Cases, 160 Deaths; Health Officials Warn Against Gathering For Holiday Weekend
As of Thursday evening, 2,328,767 Riverside County residents, 2,318,912 San Bernardino County residents and 1,045,089 Ventura County residents had been tested for COVID-19.