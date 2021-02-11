LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Two small storm systems moving into the Southland could bring some light rain starting Thursday evening, but forecasters said the area probably won’t get too wet.

The “weak storm system” is forecasted to bring a chance of showers to the area beginning Thursday night into Friday, with another weak system passing through Saturday into Sunday.

“Neither storm, especially the weekend one, looks as though it will produce much precipitation,” according to the National Weather Service.

According to forecasters, there will be a chance of showers across much of the Los Angeles area Friday morning, with a slight chance of rain lingering into the afternoon in the mountains in the eastern reaches of the county.

Gusty northwest winds are also expected through the region between Friday and Monday, “and very strong winds are possible Saturday night into Sunday.”

“Winds could reach damaging levels in the mountains of (Los Angeles and Ventura) counties, the western foothills of the Antelope Valley and possibly the Santa Clarita Valley,” according to the NWS.

