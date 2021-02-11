GLENDALE (CBSLA) — A 29-year-old New York man has been charged with defrauding comedian Kevin Hart out of more than $1 million in unauthorized credit card purchases and charges.

According to the Glendale Police Department, an investigation was launched in February 2019 after numerous unauthorized transactions were made on credit cards belonging the to 41-year-old entertainer.

Investigators said the suspect, Dylan Syer, allegedly used the cards to purchase high-end jewelry at a Glendale jewelry store as well as high-end clothing. The items were then allegedly shipped to multiple addresses in the state of New York, including Syer’s residents.

In total, more than $1 million of unauthorized transactions were made using Hart’s credit cards. Glendale PD transferred the case to the Queens County District Attorney’s Office in New York, which on Wednesday filed charges.

According to the D.A.’s office, Syer first became acquainted with Hart through his personal shopping business, Sire Consulting, LLC, through which he was contracted to obtain several items for the actor.

Syer was arraigned late Wednesday afternoon on a 10-count indictment charging him with grand larceny in the first and second degree, criminal possession of stolen property in the first and second degree, identity theft in the first degree and scheme to defraud in the first degree.

He is due back in court Feb. 17. If convicted as charged, Syer faces up to 25 years in prison, according to the D.A.’s office.