LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A California Highway Patrol officer was among three people seriously hurt in a wreck on the 10 Freeway in the Adams-Normandie neighborhood in Central Los Angeles Thursday morning.
The crash occurred at 10:43 a.m. on the westbound 10 Freeway at Normandie Avenue.
Three people, including a CHP officer, were rushed to hospitals with serious injuries.
The circumstances of the crash were not confirmed. Another driver may have been detained.
The westbound 10 Freeway was completely shut down just east of Normandie Avenue. The closure was expected to last through at least 5 p.m., CHP reported. A Sig Alert was in effect.
Drivers were being diverted to the westbound 10 Freeway collector road.
SIGALERT UPDATE IN LOS ANGELES: WB I-10 EAST OF NORMANDIE AVENUE, ALL LANES WILL BE BLOCKED FOR 6 HRS DUE TO POLICE ACTIVITY – TRAFFIC DIVERTED TO THE WB I-10 COLLECTOR ROAD – ALSO EB I-10 AT NORMANDIE, THE #1 LANE, AND, THE SB AND NB I-110 TO THE WB I-10 CONN ROADS ARE BLOCKED
— CHP_LA_TRAFFIC (@CHP_LA_TRAFFIC) February 11, 2021