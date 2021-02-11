COSTA MESA (CBSLA) — Two students were found dead on the campus of Orange Coast College in Costa Mesa Tuesday morning from suspected drug overdoses.
The two were discovered in the same housing facility on campus, the Orange County coroner’s office reported Thursday.
Costa Mesa police found 33-year-old Robert Stell unresponsive in a dorm room in the Harbour, a complex located at 1369 Adams Ave., according to the coroner’s office. His time of death was listed at 12:40 a.m. Tuesday.
18-year-old Amonie Palmer was also discovered unresponsive in a room in The Harbour. Her time of death was listed as 10:49 a.m. Tuesday, the coroner’s office said.
In an email to students, school President Angelica Suarez said both cases were “suspected drug overdoses,” the Orange County Register reported.
It was unclear if the deaths were related.
Costa Mesa police were not conducting a criminal investigation into either death, department spokeswoman Roxi Fyad told The Register.
