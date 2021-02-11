LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — One person was arrested early Thursday on suspicion of breaking into an office building in North Hills and setting a fire.
The fire was reported at film processing business in the 16600 block of West Schoenborn Street at about 2:40 a.m. Firefighters were able to have the flames out within a half hour.
The fire burned furniture on the second floor and possibly in the attic.
A man was taken into custody at the scene for possibly breaking into the building and setting the fire. He was not identified.
Arson investigators were on the scene.