PALM SPRINGS (CBSLA) — A World War II veteran was surprised with a small party in a Palm Springs park for her 100th birthday.
Sylvia Logan’s family surprised her at Sunrise Park, where they all donned masks and greeted her with balloons, including ones shaped in the numerals “100.” The war veteran, who wore a mask that said, “It took me 100 years to look this good,” said she was floating on air.
“I turned 100, and I don’t feel a day over 21,” she said with a chuckle.
It was during her time in the war that she met her husband, Benton “Woody” Logan. They returned to Palm Springs, where they lived together until he died in 2010 at the age of 93. They had been married for 62 years.