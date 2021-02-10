LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Walgreens and Uber has partnered up to help expand access to the COVID-19 vaccine.
The rideshare service will give free rides to people in underserved communities for vaccine appointments at Walgreens.
"Transportation should never be a barrier to health care," Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said in a statement.
The pilot program will start in Chicago, Atlanta, Houston and El Paso, and is expected to expand to cities like Los Angeles in the future. Patients will be able to pre-schedule their rides on Uber when make a Walgreens vaccination appointment.
Uber expects to provide up to 10 million free or discounted rides.