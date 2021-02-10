LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A pedestrian bridge connecting Los Angeles International Airport’s Terminal 2 to a parking structure has been removed to clear the way for the airport’s modernization efforts, including its automated people mover, officials said Wednesday.
"For the second time in three months, our construction team successfully removed a pedestrian bridge, helping to pave the way for our continued modernization," said Jake Adams, deputy executive director of the Landside Access Modernization Program.
“Removing this bridge is the first of many major achievements in 2021, a year in which our monumental transformation will continue to come to life as we build a better LAX.”
According to Los Angeles World Airport officials, the bridge was built when the city prepared for the 1984 Olympic Games.
On Jan. 29 and Jan. 30, crews removed the bridge in segments, each weighing more than 50,000 pounds, in the early morning hours.
The bridge cleared the way for the Terminal 2 connection to the automated people mover Center Terminal Area station.
The 2.25-mile APM is the centerpiece of LAX's modernization program as the airport prepares for Los Angeles to host the 2028 Olympic Games. The project is expected to be complete in 2023, according to LAWA.
