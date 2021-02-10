MONTEREY PARK (CBSLA) – The driver of a stolen car was killed and a woman was injured after he crashed into a tree while being pursued by police through Monterey Park early Wednesday morning.
Los Angeles police officers out of the Hollenbeck Community Police Station spotted a stolen Honda CRV at around 12:30 a.m. When they tried to pull it over, the driver sped off, prompting the chase.RELATED: Pursuit Suspect Hides Inside South LA Store, Then Changes Clothes And Evades Police
The suspect jumped onto the 10 Freeway, and then exited at Corporate Center Drive in Monterey Park, according to an LAPD spokesperson.
He then lost control of the CRV and slammed into a tree in the 1600 block of Corporate Center Drive.
The driver died at the scene, police said. He was not identified.
A female passenger was rushed to a hospital with unknown injuries.