LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – An LAPD pursuit ended Tuesday with a suspect running inside a South Los Angeles discount store and locking himself inside – only to apparently flee out the back door.
The chase ended just before 5:30 p.m. at Imperial Highway and Crenshaw Boulevard in Inglewood, where an assault with a deadly weapon suspect was barricaded, authorities said.
It wasn’t immediately clear whether the suspect was armed or if any store employees or customers were inside the location.
SKY2’s Desmond Shaw reported the suspect may have changed his clothing before ducking out of the store.