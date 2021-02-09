NEWPORT BEACH (CBSLA) — Natalia Bryant, the oldest daughter of the late Kobe Bryant, is ready to step out into the spotlight as an IMG model.
The 18-year-old daughter of Kobe and Vanessa Bryant, who grew up in the shadow of her superstar Lakers dad, has signed with IMG models.
"I have always been interested in fashion since a very young age," she said alongside an image released by IMG Models. "I have a love for the industry and ever since I can remember I wanted to model."
The news comes a little over a year after the family was devastated by the death of Bryant and her 13-year-old sister, Gigi, in a helicopter crash.