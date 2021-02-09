SHERMAN OAKS (CBSLA) — It has been less than a week since 52-year-old Mondo Martinez was shot and killed in a Sherman Oaks neighborhood.

“My brother was, he was a good man, and he had a family that loved him,” Shad Martinez, the victim’s brother said.

On Tuesday, Shad went back to the spot where the hardworking handyman was killed early Thursday morning.

“This whole thing is just a nightmare,” Shad said. “And it’s taking a toll on the family.”

Police said the shooter, 39-year-old Army veteran Ethan Wall, told them he thought Mondo was a burglar casing his neighborhood. Wall told investigators that he approached Mondo who then pulled a gun on him prompting him to open fire in self defense, police said.

After being shot, Mondo crashed his vehicle into a tree in front of a home on Hesby Street. Police said Wall approached the vehicle and shot Mondo again.

“Not only did you shoot my brother while he was driving off, he crashed into this tree,” Shad said. “You walked over here and shot him again?”

Police said they recovered two handguns from the scene, one of which was confirmed to be the firearm used by Wall. The other was still under investigation, though Shad said his brother did not own a gun.

After talking to Wall and looking at the evidence, detectives arrested Wall on suspicion of murder.

As for why Mondo might have been in the area that morning, Shad said his brother’s friend and girlfriend both live nearby.

“I don’t know if he was waiting for his friend to get home or waiting for his girlfriend,” Shad said. “He has sleep apnea, he could’ve just pulled over and just fell asleep. We don’t know.”

And while detectives are still investigating the fatal shooting, Mondo’s family is waiting, grieving and hoping that justice will be served.

“He killed my brother, bottom line, hands down,” Shad said.

Detectives said Wall was released on bail and was awaiting his next court date. CBS Los Angeles was unable to reach him for comment.