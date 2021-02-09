LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Britney Spears has spoken out on social media following the release of the New York Times documentary “Framing Britney Spears,” which takes a deep dive into her career, controversial conservatorship case and the rise of the #FreeBritney movement.

Each person has their story and their take on other people's stories !!!! We all have so many different bright beautiful lives 🌹🌸🌷🌼!!! Remember, no matter what we think we know about a person's life it is nothing compared to the actual person living behind the lens 📷✨ !!!! — Britney Spears (@britneyspears) February 9, 2021

“I think she will be back out there, I hope, and I cant wait to support her as a free woman,” Leanna Simmons, a fan, said.

Simmons, who was interviewed for the documentary as one of the organizers of the #FreeBritney movement, said she was surprised at the response.

“I am still kind of in shock with how big the reception has been,” she said. “It’s been very positive.”

Simmons said the goal of the movement was to challenge the conservatorship that Spears has been under since 2008 following a public meltdown the year before, which puts her father in control of her affairs.

“The main goal of #FreeBritney is to give Britney Spears back the power that she should have based on, you know, basic human rights,” she said. “She should have the ability to decide what she wants to do, and when and where, and if she wants to work and if she doesn’t want to work, how she spends her money.”

Spears has been fighting against the conservatorship, asking a judge to remove her father from his role as a conservator. Late last year, a judge denied the request.

But conservatorship and probate attorney Lisa MacCarley said she supports Spears’ request and has urged dozens of Los Angeles attorneys to request the termination of the conservatorship.

“People who are facing conservatorship should have their constitutional rights,” she said. “We need people to pay attention to what is going on in our probate courts. This is not just a Britney Jean Spears problem.”

Attorneys for Spears’ father said they might make a public comment following a hearing scheduled for Thursday in Los Angeles — the same day the #FreeBritney movement plans to hold a virtual rally.