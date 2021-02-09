LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura counties all reported additional deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus Tuesday.
Riverside County health officials reported 789 newly confirmed coronavirus cases and 37 new deaths, bringing countywide totals to 283,525 cases and 3,414 deaths. Of those who had contracted the virus, 238,136 had recovered.
There were 755 COVID-19 patients hospitalized Monday, 193 of whom were being treated in intensive care units — both decreases from Monday.
San Bernardino County health officials reported 610 newly confirmed cases and one additional fatality, bringing countywide totals to 279,412 cases and 2,142 deaths. Of those who contracted the illness, 272,165 had recovered.
There were 822 coronavirus patients hospitalized Tuesday, 203 of whom were being treated in intensive care units — a decrease in overall hospitalizations from Monday.
Ventura County health officials reported 276 newly confirmed cases and five additional fatalities, bringing countywide totals to 73,894 cases and 683 deaths. Of those who contracted the illness, 70,420 had recovered.
There were 244 coronavirus patients hospitalized Tuesday, 62 of whom were being treated in intensive care units — both decreases from Monday.
As of Tuesday evening, 2,303,159 Riverside County residents, 2,303,383 San Bernardino County residents and 1,030,683 Ventura County residents had been tested for COVID-19.