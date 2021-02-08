SOUTH PASADENA (CBSLA) — Dr. Josh Albrektson, a diagnostic radiology specialist from South Pasadena, left the scrubs at home for Chargers gear to attend the Super Bowl Sunday, and he’s still riding the high of being part of TV and the sports world’s biggest annual event.

His team wasn’t playing, and he wasn’t impressed by the game on the field, but Albrektson says he still had a wonderful time as one of the 7,500 frontline healthcare workers who got the VIP treatment at the big game.

“It was amazing to be here, it’s a great experience,” he said via a video call from Tampa, Fla. “I never thought I’d go to the Super Bowl in my life.”

One of the biggest events in TV and sports was put on during a pandemic, but Albrektson says he was impressed by the NFL’s safety protocols.

“I thought they did a great job in the Super Bowl and around the Super Bowl. The rest of Tampa? Not so much,” he said. “But in the Super Bowl, it was top of the line. Masks everywhere, hand sanitizer everywhere. It’s what I’m hoping SoFi and Banc of Callifornia can do this upcoming year.”

And none of those safety protocols could dim his excitement at being at the big game and seeing The Weeknd perform live – even despite the criticism of his unusual show.

“It wasn’t like your normal halftime show, like oh you have a huge stage, sets, people going everywhere, things going this way, things going this way, break it down, break it down, keep dancing,” Albrektson said. “You really gotta grade it on a curve. I loved it, but you know, I would have loved any Super Bowl I’m at.”