POMONA (CBSLA) – A suspect who lead authorities on a short chase was finally arrested in Pomona after crashing his car and then engaging police in a three-hour standoff early Monday morning.
The pursuit began at 9:15 p.m. Sunday when Pomona police officers attempted to pull over a car which had committed a traffic violation.RELATED: California Adventure Park To Reopen In March For Outdoor Dining
After a short chase, the driver crashed at White Avenue and 3rd Street in Pomona.RELATED: San Clemente Man Tests Positive For UK Variant Of COVID-19
The suspect refused to surrender, forcing police to call in crisis negotiators.
After a more than three-hour standoff the suspect finally surrendered after midnight. The occupants of the car which was struck by the suspect were not seriously hurt.MORE: Catalina Island Reopening Friday, In Time For Valentine's Day, President's Day Holiday
It’s unclear exactly what prompted the initial pursuit. The suspect was not identified.