LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A 3-year-old Los Angeles girl with a medical condition remained missing on Monday, and police suspect her biological father may be responsible.
The Los Angeles Police Department's Southeast Division and the Department of Children and Family Services are requesting the public's help in locating 3-year-old Nevaeh Wisner and her father, 40-year-old Freddie Lee Wisner Jr.
Freddie Lee Wisner Jr. on January 22 went to the home where the toddler lives and removed her without the guardian’s consent, police said, failing to return the child.
DCFS officials were notified and a warrant was issued for Wisner, who is only allowed monitored visitation of Nevaeh.
On February 1, DCFS was awarded custody of Nevaeh.
The pair was last seen in the 10500 block of Antwerp Street in Los Angeles.
Freddie Lee Wisner is described as a Black male with black hair, brown eyes, approximately 220 pounds, and 6’2″.
Nevaeh Wisner is described as a Black female with black hair, brown eyes, 40 pounds and approximately 3 feet tall.
The family and police said the young girl has a medical condition and needs attention.
Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call the LAPD Southeast Division at 213-972-7828, 213-972-7813, or 1-877-527-3247.
Anonymous tipsters should call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.