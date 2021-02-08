ALHAMBRA (CBSLA) — One person is reportedly in grave condition after being shot early Monday morning in Alhambra.
The shooting was reported at a home on Carlos Avenue, near Florentina, at about 3:30 a.m.RELATED: California Adventure Park To Reopen In March For Outdoor Dining
Police did not confirm whether anyone had been shot, but according to reports, a man was shot once in the stomach. He was not identified.RELATED: San Clemente Man Tests Positive For UK Variant Of COVID-19
One woman is in custody.MORE: Catalina Island Reopening Friday, In Time For Valentine's Day, President's Day Holiday
The shooting reportedly followed a break-in at the home.